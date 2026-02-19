Community Calendar of Events: Feb. 19, 2026

“Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution” documentary film at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. View the war through the eyes of crucial and significant Black historical figures like Crispus Attucks, Peter Salem, Phillis Wheatley and James Armistead Lafayette. (Credit: file photo)

All ages

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m.: Middle School Preview Night in the middle school classroom at Peconic Community School, 27685 Main Road, Cutchogue. Hear from middle school faculty, current students and alumni about Peconic Community School’s middle school program. RSVP to [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Saturday, Feb. 21, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Fifth annual WinterFest on Main Road in Southold. Celebrate Southold community, local businesses and organizations. Over 50 exhibits, four bands, face painting, line dancing, free food and beverages, DJ music, fun kids events, special events and prizes. Free to all visitors. Rain date: Feb. 22.

Film

Friday, Feb. 20, 1-2:15 p.m.: “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution” documentary film at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. View the war through the eyes of crucial and significant Black historical figures like Crispus Attucks, Peter Salem, Phillis Wheatley and James Armistead Lafayette. Free. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Monday, Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m.: “Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming a Space” PBS documentary screening at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Learn about author and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston, a central figure of the Harlem Renaissance. Free. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Thursday, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m.: Third annual ‘Black History on Screen: Media Mavens’ at The Suffolk theater, 118 East Main St., Riverhead. Honoring Thema Ponton, award-winning News 12 Long Island anchor. Includes film screening of “Mr. Soul,” with a discussion moderated by Mark “MK” McLaughlin. Sponsored by The Suffolk and Riverhead Lions Club. Tickets $10: thesuffolk.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Feb. 28, 7-10 p.m.: ‘Let’s Make Some Noise’ Dance Party at Southold American Legion Hall, 51655 Main Road, Southold. Music by DJ Phil; cash bar and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit the legion’s veterans support initiatives. Participants must be 21 or older. Tickets: $20, in advance; $25, at the door. Registration: humantix.com.

Lectures

Thursday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.: “It’s We, Not They” with executive director of Rural and Migrant Ministry Richard Witt, Peconic Landing Community Center, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Presented by Lifetime Learning Speakers’ Bureau. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Saturday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m.: ‘Hard Water Sailing: A History of Iceboating’ led by John Holzapfel, Old Point Schoolhouse, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. A short history of iceboating, the concept of ice-sailing, and the local history of iceboating on Orient’s Hallocks Bay. Free. Seating first-come, first-serve.

Saturday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m.: The Lyons Den: Part II, presented by author and film reviewer Jeffrey Lyons, Peconic Landing Community Center, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Dissects “The Lyons Den,” a New York Post column written by his father, journalist Leonard Lyons. Second of three lectures. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Sunday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m.: “Southold in the Revolutionary War” with Southold Town historian Amy Folk in the Community Room of Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Sponsored by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Monday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m.: “Hospice Care,” presented by East End Hospice chief nursing officer Brenda Young, Peconic Landing Community Center, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. An in-depth discussion on the purpose and benefits of hospice care. Free. Registration required.: peconiclanding.org.

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 11 a.m.: “Diabetes: Prevention and Living Well,” led by endocrinologist Dr. Silvana Obici, Peconic Landing Community Center, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Understanding diabetes, reducing your risk and learning how to live well if diagnosed. Presented by Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. Free. Registration required.: peconiclanding.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 5 p.m.: ‘American and the Black Vote’ nonpartisan forum at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. Explore the historical legacy and impact of the Black vote, with civic leaders, attorneys and advocates. Sponsored by African American Educational and Cultural Festival. Free, limited seating. Registration: eventbrite.com.

Thursday, Feb, 26, 1 p.m.: Discussion of “The Lady Lighthouse Keeper” with author Mary Korpi, Southold Historical Museum Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Learn the history of Horton Point lighthouse. Part one of Southold Historical Museum’s Winter Lecture Series. Information: southoldhistorical.org.

Local history

Saturday, Feb. 28, 3-5 p.m.: ‘North Fork Farmers Stories’ at the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Featured speakers from the Sidor and Schmitt families, Joann Zilnicki, Anthony Scott and Farrm Wine. Free. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Music

Saturday, Feb. 21, 2-3 p.m.: Classical accordionist Radu Ratoi plays at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through February: ‘New Paintings’ by Alan Bull, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Former artist-in-residence at Orient’s William Steeple Davis House 1996-98. Artist reception Sunday, Feb. 8, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the library Art Gallery. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through February: ‘Lost and Found,’ featuring artists Scott Bluedorn, Darlene Charneco, Erica-Lynn Huberty and Rochelle Kyrk, in the Upstairs Gallery of Cutchogue New Suffolk Public Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Found and created source materials inspiring reflection on our past, present and future.

Through March 7: ‘In Motion,’ featuring over 140 participating artists, held across two East End Arts gallery spaces: 133 East Main St., Riverhead, and 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of annual Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members’ Show. Variety of mediums. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through March 29: MLK Portrait Project 2026 featuring works by Long Island high school students and presented by East End Arts & Humanities Council, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through March: “Three Sisters”: Lee Cleary, Ann Romeo and Patricia Olstad, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. A collection of acrylics, watercolors and fiber art of landscapes and whimsy. Artist’s reception Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments served. All are welcome. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through April 11: ‘Sparkling Through Adversity: Depression Glass of the 1930s,’ Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, adult non-members; $3, non-member seniors over 60; $1, children 17 and under. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

