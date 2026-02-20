Jam out at Twin Fork Beer Co. this Sunday

The fundraiser will take place at Twin Fork Beer Co. in Riverhead. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister file photo)

Twin Fork Beer Co. is holding a Winter Jam featuring live music from three bands, tasty eats and cold brews on Sunday, Feb. 22, from noon to 5 p.m. at 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. The event is in collaboration with East End Arts & Humanities Council, and all ticket proceeds will benefit EEA.

Those who want to brush off some late-winter cabin fever while still supporting both local talent and a local organization can indulge in an afternoon of vibrant music stylings from the Dead Ahead Band, the NoFo Band and White Room.

Food from Mami’s Munch333z Food Truck and bar bites from Twin Fork Beer Co. will be available for purchase at the bar throughout the event.

Ticket prices vary. The $20 ticket offers general admission and one beer or soda; at the door, this ticket option price will be $25. The $35 ticket option offers admission, one beer or soda, and a food plate; at the door, this too will increase, this time to $40.

For more information, call 631-209-4233 or visit twinforkbeer.com. Click here to purchase tickets.