Blizzard conditions could slam Riverhead with over a foot of snow this weekend

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Long Island, active Sunday morning through Monday afternoon. (Credit: National Weather Service)

Riverhead Highway Department superintendent Mike Zaleski said he and his crew are gearing up for “at least a two-day battle” against potential blizzard conditions blowing into Riverhead this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning and coastal flood watch from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, forecasting between 13 and 18 inches of possible snow accumulation across Suffolk County and up to 55 mph wind gusts. Riverhead Town has declared a winter storm emergency, which goes into effect on Saturday at 9 p.m.

“We’re taking every precaution: we’re asking people to be ready, our teams are ready, we’re asking people to check on their neighbors, stay off the roads, don’t park on the streets,” said Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin in a call on Friday. “No matter what Mother Nature throws at this region, the town of Riverhead’s Highway Department and our buildings and grounds department and our sewer and our water [districts], they are amazing.”

As one blizzard ends and another begins, Mr. Zaleski said he and his crew are always gearing up for the next weather event.

“Immediately after one storm, we have to mix more material, fix whatever broke, do plow blade changes, things wear out,” the highway superintendent said. “We spent the entire week preparing, we are fully ready.”

Just last month, Winter Storm Fern dumped approximately 9.4 inches on downtown Riverhead, while Jamesport got 7 inches. The totals fell within forecasts of 7 to 13 inches across Riverhead Town. It was the largest snowfall since the blizzard of 2022 dumped around two feet of snow in the region.

Thirty-six Riverhead Highway Department crew members worked 29 hours straight during Winter Storm Fern. The operation used 300 to 400 tons of salt and sand. The toughest roads to plow at the time were north of Sound Avenue, mainly near farm fields where snowdrifts commonly form due to high winds.

With strong easterly winds this time around, Mr. Zaleski said he expects heavy snow drifts along the Riverhead roads that run north to south, including Roanoke Avenue, Edwards Avenue and Manor Lane.

However, he said nor’easter winds could cause drifting on most town roads.

“A nor’easter affects all the roads because the wind comes out of the north, it comes out of the east, it’s just problematic, and the snow toll, as much as we want it to be low, it really don’t matter,” Mr. Zaleski said. “Wind will cause drifting, whether it’s one inch or 21 inches, the wind is what makes things terrible.”

In terms of materials, Mr. Zaleski said he did have to go over the budgeted amount for salt and recently order another 1,000 tons.

“This year has been a struggle — not to where it’s been stopping us because we still obviously get the job done, but nothing’s easy,” Mr. Zaleski said.

He continued to urge residents to keep their vehicles off of the roads, so they do not hinder the highway department’s snow removal measures. Parking is prohibited along the entire curb line of all cul-de-sac, or turnarounds, for all Riverhead Town highways, according to Riverhead Town Code.

The town code also authorizes the Riverhead Police Department to impound parked or abandoned vehicles that affect the roadways during a snowstorm.

The Weather Service warned the public that travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact Monday morning and evening commutes.

PSEG Long Island said the storm could be strong enough to topple trees, bring down branches on wires and cause power outages.

Riverhead Town Justice Court has canceled its court calendar for Monday. All cases have been adjourned to Thursday, March 5 at 9:30 a.m.

In case of an emergency, dial 911 or call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.