Dan Duffy, left, is seeking the town’s approval for his proposed motocross track for Calverton. (Credit: Ana Borruto photo/file image)

A proposed motocross track in Calverton drew public outcry, with critics calling the project “a commercial mining operation for profit.”

The public scoping session, held Feb. 18 at Riverhead Town Hall, was required as part of the draft environmental impact statement for the proposed Duffy MX outdoor motocross track.

The developer, 10th Street Motocross, wants to put the track on the existing 15-acre property at 2822 River Road, about a half-mile west of Edwards Avenue. The parcel is currently occupied by a two-story single-family residence and once operated as a vineyard. It is located in the Calverton Industrial Zoning Use District, which allows for commercial sports and recreation facilities.

The firm is considering excavation and removal of approximately 120,000 cubic yards of soil and gravel across 12.3 acres of the parcel for noise mitigation. The property is within the Pine Barrens Compatible Growth Area, as well as the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers Area.

Greater Calverton Civic Association president Toqui Terchun called the project “a commercial mining operation for profit disguised as recreational development.”

She requested an economic value analysis be added to the scope.

“The Greater Calverton Civic Association, along with hundreds of residents of Calverton, we count on you,” Ms. Terchun said during the packed hearing. “You’re our Town Board. We look for you to protect our community, our property values and, most dearly, our quality of life.”

As lead agency, the Riverhead Town Board issued a positive declaration on Oct. 21, 2025, initiating a draft environmental impact study (DEIS), along with the public scoping and all necessary public hearings. The draft scope was submitted to the town’s planning department on Jan. 15 and triggered a 60-day timeline for the town to issue a final scope, which sets the parameters on what’s going to be studied in the project’s draft environmental impact statement.

Laura Jens-Smith, Riverhead’s Democratic chair, recommended the DEIS address the anticipated total number of daily truck trips, identify haul routes and assess roadway capacity and pavement wear. She also requested noise and air quality impacts of construction, including both inhalable and fine particles, be analyzed.

“The proposal affects multiple protected resources, including our prime agricultural soil, our prime farmland, land use standards, sole source aquifer, aquifer protection, proximity to a Superfund site, nearby wetlands, adjacent homes and community facilities,” said Ms. Jens-Smith, who lives in Laurel.

She said the site contains over 2.5 acres of prime agricultural soils known as the Riverhead sandy loam, which is located within Suffolk County’s Agricultural District 7.

“The permanent loss of prime agricultural soils is an irreversible commitment of our natural resources,” Ms. Jens-Smith added.

The final scope is due March 16. Greg Bergman, senior planner for Riverhead Town, requested a one-day extension to allow the council members to adopt it at the March 17 Town Board meeting.

Mr. Bergman said that any comments made during the public scoping session must be focused on what the draft environmental impact statement should study, not whether or not a speaker is in favor of the project itself.

Involved agencies also submitted comments, Mr. Bergman said, including the NYSDEC, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services and the Central Pine Barrens Commission.

The NYSDEC is requiring the applicant to obtain a Mined Land Reclamation permit, which would mandate the motocross developer to return land affected by mining to its original state after the operation ends.

Mr. Bergman said the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals needs to be added as an involved agency because mining is not a permitted use within the CI zoning district. In addition to the mining reclamation permit, the NYSDEC determined a Wild, Scenic and Recreational Rivers permit is also needed, as well as a variance for this permit.

Barbara Blass of Jamesport said she was “appalled” by the town’s consideration to bring “an application for a prohibited use” to the ZBA. She said although it is tempting to waive the sand mining prohibition for revenue, this decision by the Town Board would “send the wrong message.”

Mr. Bergman also discussed several edits to be added to the draft scope, including:

A section on consistency with adopted land use plans.

Adding language that identifies nearby residential properties, agricultural operations, preserved open space, parkland areas and licensed daycare centers as “sensitive receptors” to potential noise impacts.

Mentioning under the transportation section that the traffic impact study would analyze the operation of the site, including special events and races.

A requirement for a Phase 1A and 1B archeological survey be conducted at the project site and included in the draft in order to determine the presence or absence of archeological sites, or other cultural resources in the project’s area of potential effects.

Victor Prusinowski, the applicant’s real estate consultant, previously told the Riverhead Town Board at a work session in August that the town receives approximately $3 for every cubic yard of sand excavated. This would generate an estimated $400,000 to $500,000 for the town.

Members of the Town Board raised concerns about the sand mining, noise and other impacts, and asked if the applicant has considered constructing an indoor track instead. Dan Duffy, the project’s applicant, said an indoor facility would not be “not be conducive to the sport” or a cost-effective operation.

Mr. Duffy cited Department of Transportation studies that argued putting a noise source “out of the line of sight of the receptor” — either below grade or above ground level with a wall — is “the best sound mitigation there is.” He added that he is confident with the study of the property’s sand.

“As far as the indigenous, agricultural soil — absolutely not, we’re not going to remove any of that from the property,” Mr. Duffy said. “That is what we ride on. The sand makes for great drainage, but to ride a motorcycle on that sand with the rocks in it, it’s like getting shot with a gun.”

Mike Spindler, who has lived on River Road in Calverton for 45 years and operates Peconic River Herb Farm with his family, urged the Town Board to carefully examine the scope document for the consequences residents who live near the proposed track would face.

“I believe this project would shatter a community and create an unwelcome change in the quality of life for area residents and businesses, and be an unwelcome change for those scores of visitors who frequent the area to appreciate and peacefully enjoy all it has to offer,” Mr. Spindler said.

