North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: Feb. 26, 2026

House of the Week:

Nestled on a wooded property, this newly constructed modern Craftsman-style home features 3,245 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a black onyx saltwater pool and access to two bayside beaches located in Beixedon Estates.

Location: Southold

Price: $1,949,000

Broker: The Corcoran Group, Cutchogue, 631-765-1300

Real Estate:

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Dec. 19, 2025.

Calverton (11933)

Michael & Maria Maxwell to Andrew Markopoulos, 73 Gregory Way (600-58-2-10.007) (R) $810,000

Lorraine O’Fee to Gloria Onufrak, 70 Sunny Line Drive (600-97-1-61) (R) $720,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Nancy Costello to Gregory & Amanda Wood, 175 Birch Lane (1000-83-1-30) (R) $1,250,000

Estate of John Brush to Joseph & Lisa D’Ioro, 34640 Main Road (1000-97-2-8) (R) $262,500

Fishers Island (06390)

W Lyons Brown to SKCJ Investments LLC, Brooks Point Road (1000-4-3-2) (V) $433,333

A Cary Brown to SKCJ Investments LLC, Brooks Point Road (1000-4-3-2) (V) $433,333

Greenport (11944)

Konstantine & Tina Karagiannis to Billy & Joann Davaris, 695 Sound Drive (1000-33-4-31) (R) $2,163,000

Sean McKay & Sarah Elias-McKay to Nicholas Stein, 3200 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-6-38.001) (R) $2,025,000

Laurel (11948)

Leanne Luce to 1982 Main Road LLC, 1982 Main Road (600-48-2-9) (R) $965,000

Mattituck (11952)

Joseph & Jo-Ann Avella to Ferdinand Galvis & Alessandra Legeros, 2500 Ole Jule Lane (1000-122-4-12) (R) $940,000

Stephen Ostrowski to Robert & Wendy Lehnert, 925 Theresa Drive (1000-115-15-9) (R) $895,000

Orient (11957)

Lawrence & Jeanne Provenzano to EGN North Fork Holdings LLC, 555 Three Waters Lane (1000-15-7-10) (R) $1,010,000

Riverhead (11901)

Marc Wirstrom to Steven Libretto, 73 Pier Avenue (600-8-3-1.018) (R) $1,600,000

Anna Laskowska to Anna Eugenia Laskowska Trust, 773 Gregory Place (600-123-1-41) (R) $250,000

Southold (11971)

Josephine DiSanto to Hyewon Chun & Norman Roberts, 65 Lake Drive (1000-59-5-24) (R) $999,900

Donald & Pamela Schneider to Robin & Megan Man, 555 Mill Creek Drive (1000-135-3-32) (R) $825,000

Robert Constant to Cameron Pase, 1040 Nokomis Road (1000-78-3-16) (R) $740,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)