Artist’s reception with Diane Ogden at Mugs on Main

On Saturday, March 7, from 3 to 6 p.m., Long Island artist Diane Ogden will be featured in an artist’s reception at Mugs on Main, located at 33 E. Main St. in Riverhead. Ms. Ogden’s work is currently on display at Mugs on Main, which operates as one of the East End Arts & Humanities Council’s satellite galleries.

Those interested can join Ms. Ogden for an afternoon treat and tea or coffee, and chat with the artist about her experiences, her inspiration and her work. The event is free and all are welcome to attend; registration is not mandatory. Pictures for this event may be taken only for informational and/or marketing purposes.

Ms. Ogden began her painting journey first with landscapes and still-life paintings, according to her personal website. In 1984, however, she started painting figure studies and found her “great passion” in painting portraits. As a result, Ms. Ogden has devoted herself to painting portraits and figurative works in oil paints for the last 20 years. Now an award winning artist, she also “creates commissioned portraits from photos,” her website read.

