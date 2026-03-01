Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for alleged DWI

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

The Riverhead Police Department made the following arrests from Feb. 15 to 21:

Darwin Salmeron of Riverhead, 38, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Stacey Naglieri of Huntington, 57, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Ruben Ventura-Cruz of Riverhead, 27, was arrested for an alleged town code violation.

The following individuals were arrested on unspecified charges: Devonte Burgess of the Bronx, 32; Kirstie Byers, listed as undomiciled, 32; Steven Contreras Sinchi of Riverhead, 22; Sergio Napoleon Fuentes Arias of Riverhead, 39; James Joyce of Riverhead, 46; Ronal Metute Bonilla of Riverhead, 21; Shakyra Nash of Riverhead, 32; Kari Reid of Riverhead, 37; Enrique Sipac Tzirin of Guatemala, 49; Delmus Thomas of Riverhead, 51; Dwayne Thomas of Riverhead, 52; and William Thomas of Riverhead, 37.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.