Curate couture at new shop in Tanger Outlets

Meva Black and Andrew Davis are bringing formal and semi-formal fashion to Riverhead’s Tanger Outlets. (Credit: courtesy Meva Black)

Husband and wife Andrew Davis and Meva Black — a pair with an appreciation for style and an eagerness to achieve big goals — have brought new men’s and women’s wear to Riverhead’s Tanger Outlets.

“He has an eye for fashion and I have an eye for leadership,” Black says.

At their store LL’ Luxe Couture located in suite 502, Black and Davis are selling formal and semi-formal wear.

“LL’ Luxe Couture offers thoughtfully curated items — ready-to-wear, chic casual essentials and lifestyle accents,” says Black.

LL’ Luxe Couture soft-opened earlier this year but is set to hold a grand opening in coming months. (Credit: Parker Schug)

According to the couple, what sets their offerings apart is the lack of mass production, thanks to their selective approach to vendors and designers.

In starting the business, which soft-opened earlier this year with a grand opening in coming months, Black and Davis wanted a relaxed shopping experience where customers could have a seat while their partner shops with no rush to make a purchase, Black says.

LL’ Luxe Couture will sell men’s and women’s formal and semiformal clothing. (Credit: Meva Black)

Leading up to the launch of LL’Luxe Couture, Black took some courses through New York City Small Business Association, Stony Brook and was mentored by Patrice DaCosta, owner of Stoosh Boutique, and Glenroy March, CEO and founding designer of House of D’Marsh.

“Their guidance influences the brand’s elevated styling approach, intentional curation and commitment to timeless sophistication,” says Black.

Another inspiring force for Black and Davis are their mothers, Lita and Lin, who the store’s name pays homage to. “It’s a dedication to both of our mothers, because of their love for fashion,” says Black.

Learn more about LL’ Luxe Couture on the store’s Instagram or visit their location in Riverhead.

