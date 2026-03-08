Blotter: Four arrested for alleged DWI

A Riverhead police cruiser. (Credit: Lilly Parnell file photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28:

Riverhead residents Gregory Wernikowski, 64; Sandra Surey, 18; and Julio Tunche Ajvix, 28; as well as Eric Thomas of Mastic, 52, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Jonel Miles of Mastic, 34; Mark Burgess of Bellport, 35; Borge Chaljub of the Bronx, 36; and Kristin Spellman of Riverhead, 45, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

John Lombardo of Riverhead, 47, and Jorge Leon Redrovan of Flanders, 34, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation.

Elmer Portillo Jumique of Riverhead, 18, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

Martin Corcoran of Mastic, 46, and Courtney Zurek of Greenport, 27, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.