Curtis Trent, Jr. was arrested last month for killing his mother Kathleen Harrison Trent. Her dead body was found wrapped in a blanket and frozen in Manorville woods after a 14-day search, prosecutors said in Suffolk County criminal court on March 6 (Credit: Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office).

A Riverhead man repeatedly stabbed his mother and left her body in woods in Manorville, prosecutors said Friday as he pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Suffolk County criminal court.

Curtis Trent Jr., 36, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Kathleen Harrison Trent, a longtime Riverhead Raceway employee who disappeared Jan. 27 — days before what would have been her 63rd birthday on Feb. 1.

Assistant District Attorney Keri Wasson told the court the defendant later wrapped his mother’s body in a blanket before leaving it in woods off Connecticut Avenue in Manorville. An autopsy found multiple stab wounds to Ms. Harrison Trent’s torso, face and neck, and prosecutors said she was stabbed additional times after her death.

Cries from Mr. Trent’s brother, Robert Trent, could be heard in the courtroom as the allegations were described during the arraignment.

Family members have said the defendant had struggled with mental illness in the years before the killing.

Defense attorney Tara Laterza entered a not guilty plea on Mr. Trent’s behalf during his first appearance before Judge Richard Horowitz in Suffolk County criminal court.

Mr. Trent was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder, as well as two Class E felonies — concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Mr. Trent was arrested by Suffolk County police on Feb. 18 at the Forge Road home he shared with his mother in Riverhead after an investigation by Homicide Squad detectives.

“Today’s indictment reflects our commitment to seeking justice in the face of a deeply disturbing act of domestic violence,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney in a statement. “The defendant is charged, not only with taking his mother’s life, but with attempting to conceal the crime and hide her body.

Robert Trent first reported his mother missing to the Riverhead Town Police Department on Jan. 29 after he could not find her in her mobile home but discovered what appeared to be blood in and around the trailer. His brother was also missing, as well as his mother’s 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

Officers responded to Robert’s call that evening and were unable to find the car, the victim or the defendant. Despite the vehicle being gone, police searching the home found several of Ms. Harrison Trent’s personal items left behind, including her cell phone, wallet and vital medication. Blood-stained male sneakers and several other items were recovered for forensic analysis.

Early the next morning just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 30, prosecutors said police encountered Mr. Trent as he returned to the home driving his mother’s pickup truck. When asked about his mother’s whereabouts, Ms. Wasson told the judge that Mr. Trent claimed he had been looking for his mother and said he “would harm himself” if something happened to her.

He then attempted to flee from police officers, Ms. Wasson said, before being taken to Stony Brook University Hospital’s psychiatric center for evaluation. The truck was impounded and later found to contain blood on the tailgate, prosecutors said.

“Tragically, it was another family member who discovered that the victim was missing and found blood inside the home; an unimaginable and heartbreaking experience,” Mr. Tierney said. “Domestic violence, in any form, is devastating, and it is essential that those responsible are held fully accountable under the law.”

Friends searching for Ms. Harrison Trent 10 days after she disappeared found clothing allegedly belonging to her covered in blood on Mill Road in Manorville.

That clothing, the bloody shoes from the mobile home and swabs taken of the apparent blood found on the rear of the pickup truck were all sent to the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory for analysis.

Seventh Precinct patrol units discovered Ms. Harrison Trent’s body Feb. 11, frozen and wrapped in a blanket about 25 feet off the side of the road near Connecticut Avenue in Manorville.

Judge Horowitz ordered Mr. Trent held without bail pending the case. His next court appearance was set for April 22.

Ms. Laterza said Mr. Trent should be afforded the “presumption of innocence.” She noted his father, as well as several cousins, were in court in a show of support.

She requested a court-ordered forensic psychiatric evaluation, called a 730 examination, to determine if a defendant is mentally fit to stand trial.

The judge granted the application, noting Mr. Trent presents “risk of flight” and “clear harm to life.” Further medical and psychiatric attention was also requested.

Family and friends of Ms. Harrison Trent looked solemn as they huddled together outside of the courthouse following the arraignment. They declined to comment, telling the Riverhead News-Review they needed time to gather their thoughts.

However, on social media, they have alluded to a need for wider discussions about mental health awareness.

Robert Trent’s wife, Adrieanna Bulak, wrote on social media that her brother-in-law had struggled with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Those claims have not been confirmed in court filings. She said his mother tried to help him when his treatment seemed to not be working and called for accountability from psychiatrists.

Shortly after her death, Riverhead Raceway paid tribute to the 40-year employee, calling her “the fabric” of the track. Those who knew her remembered the bright yellow Riverhead Raceway security shirt she frequently wore.

Ms. Harrison Trent attended Riverhead Central School District and worked several jobs throughout her lifetime, including as a Head Start teacher and in-home caretaker for the elderly. Her family said she took great pride in being a grandmother to her five grandchildren.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Ms. Bulak to help the family with funeral expenses. More than $10,000 has been raised so far.

“She was a loving, caring mother and an amazing friend,” Ms. Bulak wrote. “Her grandchildren meant the world to her, she was the type of person that would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it or find you one.”

The family will receive visitors for a memorial Saturday, March 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.