Missing Riverhead woman identified as dead body found in Manorville woods

Kathleen Harrison Trent, 63, of Riverhead was reported missing by the Riverhead Police Department on Feb. 2. Suffolk County police confirmed in a news release on Monday, Feb. 16 she was found dead in Manorville woods nearly three weeks later (file image).

Kathleen Harrison Trent, 63, of Riverhead who was first reported missing to the Riverhead Town Police Department on Jan. 29 was identified as the woman whose body was found in Manorville woods on Wednesday, Feb. 11, according to a news release from the Suffolk County Police Department.

Her cause of death is under investigation. However after a preliminary investigation, Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives believe it to be criminal in nature, police said.

Ms. Trent was last seen at her Forge Road home on Tuesday, Jan. 27, just days before her 63rd birthday on Sunday, Feb. 1. Her son reported her missing to the Riverhead Police Department on Thursday, Jan. 29, after he had not heard from or seen his mother, according to previous reporting.

Missing person flyers of Ms. Trent had been shared all across social media the last couple of weeks by family, friends and those who know her from her from more than 40 years working for Riverhead Raceway.

Suffolk County Police Department’s Seventh Precinct patrol units were searching the wooded area on Wednesday when they discovered the body of an adult female at around 3:21 p.m. near Connecticut Avenue, south of River Road.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them directly at 631-852-6392, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated.