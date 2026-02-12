Woman found dead in Manorville woods

(File photo)

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances of the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found in Manorville woods Wednesday afternoon.

Police officials said in a press release early Thursday morning that Suffolk County Police Department’s Seventh Precinct patrol units were searching the wooded area on Wednesday when they discovered the body of an adult female at around 3:21 p.m. near Connecticut Avenue, south of River Road.

The woman’s identity and cause of death will be determined during an autopsy by personnel from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the news release.

Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of death to be criminal in nature, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

This is a developing, breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.