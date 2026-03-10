PBMC raises $18K for Cancer Survivorship Program

Peconic Bay Medical Center raised nearly $18,000 for its Cancer Survivorship Program. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Bay Medical Center)

Peconic Bay Medical Center raised nearly $18,000 at its third annual Sweet Dreams Pastry Chef Competition and Spirits Tasting event March 5 to support the hospital’s Cancer Survivorship Program.

More than 180 people attended the popular fundraiser, which focuses on addressing the physical, emotional, social, spiritual and financial effects of cancer, beginning at diagnosis and extending into life after treatment.

Through support groups, educational workshops, screening events and coordinated follow-up care, the program provides survivors, caregivers and families with the tools and community they need to move forward with confidence.

“Survivorship is a critical phase of cancer care that often goes unrecognized,” said Dr. Steven Paul Ouzounian, chairman of surgery at PBMC. “Patients may complete treatment, but they are still navigating physical side effects, emotional changes, and practical concerns that can last for months or even years.”

Councilman Kenneth Rothwell, Dr. Steven Paul Ouzounian, chairman of surgery at PBMC, and PBMC president Amy Loeb. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Bay Medical Center)

Top chefs across Long Island competed in a dessert competition, judged by those attending the event. Led by PBMC’s executive chef Chris Singlemann, they crafted themed chocolate masterpieces while competing in categories for the healthiest, most creative and best overall dessert.

RC Fine Foods/Serious Beezness was named the healthiest, while Bonnicakes Specialty Desserts and Cakes won the people’s choice award. PBMC was voted best centerpiece.

The event also featured a special commemorative dessert made by Mr. Singlemann, honoring PBMC’s 75th anniversary. The hospital celebrated the milestone Feb. 3.

“This year’s Sweet Dreams was especially meaningful as we build on the momentum of celebrating 75 years of caring for our community,” PBMC president Amy Loeb said. “By supporting the Cancer Survivorship Program, our guests are helping ensure that cancer patients and their families have access to the comprehensive resources and support they need long after treatment ends.”

For more information about Peconic Bay Medical Center, visit pbmchealth.org.