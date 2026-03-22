North Fork blood drives in March and April

A total of seven blood drives will be held in North Fork towns throughout the months of March and April. They are as follows:

In Riverhead Town:

On Thursday, March 26, from 3:15 to 7:45 p.m., community members can round out March by participating in Shoreham-Wading River Parent-Teacher Association’s blood drive, held in the gym of Wading River School, located at 1900 Wading River Manor Road in Wading River.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Wednesday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., donors can give blood in the Peconic Building at Suffolk County Community College, located at 121 Speonk-Riverhead Road in Riverhead.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit nybc.org.

On Thursday, April 16, from 1 to 7 p.m., members of the community are encouraged to donate blood in Riverhead Cider House’s Barrel Room, located at 2711 Sound Ave. in Calverton.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Wednesday, April 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., those interested in donating can end April by giving blood in Conference Room B of Peconic Bay Medical Center, Northwell Health, located at 1 Heroes Way in Riverhead.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit nybc.org.

In Southold Town:

On Monday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., community members can end the month by participating in Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital’s blood drive, held in the hospital’s Conference Room and Corridor, located at 201 Manor Place in Greenport.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Tuesday, April 28, from 10:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m., members of the community are encouraged to donate blood at the Roller Rink on 102 Third St. in Greenport.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Thursday, April 30, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., those interested in donating can end April by giving blood in the main room of Mattituck Park District, located at 11280 Great Peconic Blvd. in Mattituck.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, visit nybc.org.

Additional information for blood donation:

Each of the above drives gives donors the opportunity to donate either whole blood or double red blood cells. The New York Blood Center recommends first-time donors to select a whole blood donation appointment.

In order to be eligible to donate blood, eat and hydrate well beforehand, bring photo ID, feel good and be symptom-free, and meet the minimum weight requirements of 110 lbs. Donors must also be 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent. To see additional eligibility requirements, go to nybc.org.