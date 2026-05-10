Blotter: Four arrested for alleged DWI last week

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from April 26 to May 2:

Riverhead residents Sergio Noe Acjuc Chavez, 24; Hugo Cojon Nij, 24; and Taner Avsar of Coram, 27, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Sean Briggs of Riverhead, 27, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Richard Ambrose of Riverhead, 49, was arrested for alleged burglary.

Serena Ali of Ronkonkoma, 34, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Rodney Richardson of Riverhead, 59, was arrested for alleged assault.

Jessica Ortega of Riverhead, 33, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance and alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Shawn Mungin of North Bellport, 51, was arrested for alleged trespass.

Riverhead residents Lorenzo Ajcuc-Zurdo, 60; Sebastian Liscano, 27; and Cesar Sarpec Santos, 52, were arrested for alleged town code violations.

Elfego Enriquez Bolvito of Riverhead, 27, was arrested for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance and alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction.



Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.