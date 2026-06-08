SWR music program strikes a high note with state award

Tri-M Executive Board members celebrated being named New York State Chapter of the Year. (Credit: Courtesy Shoreham-Wading River School District)

Shoreham-Wading River High School’s Tri-M Music Honor Society Chapter 7752 has been named the state’s Chapter of the Year by the National Association for Music Education.

The award recognizes chapters that demonstrate outstanding leadership, service, scholarship and audience engagement through music.

“I am extremely proud of our students for earning this distinguished recognition and grateful for their dedication, hard work and commitment to serving our chapter and school community,” Chapter Advisor Ashley O’Connor said.