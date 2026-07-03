Riverhead’s Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Garfield Langhorn laid to final rest at Calverton National Cemetery

The final words of Pfc. Garfield Langhorn, killed in Vietnam nearly 50 years ago, echoed through the sweltering heat at Calverton National Cemetery on Friday as the Riverhead war hero was re-buried alongside his fellow soldiers.

Pfc. Langhorn was 20 years old when he threw himself onto a grenade during a recovery mission on Jan. 15, 1969, sacrificing his life to save wounded soldiers. He was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest military honor the following year.

Pfc. Langhorn has been buried at Riverhead Cemetery since 1969, where his family chose a local resting place so his father could personally care for the plot. Calverton National Cemetery opened a decade after the soldier’s death.

With the blessing of his sisters, retired Army officer Timothy Dahlen spent months working to make the move happen. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead handled the disinterment and ceremony free of charge.

With their families surrounding them, Garfield’s sisters Yvonne Langhorn Reid, Anna Mack and April Armstead watched with pride as their brother received full military honors for his act of valor. Veterans and military representatives from all across the East End and beyond joined together to salute the courageous serviceman.

Several elected officials shared remarks and gratitude for Pfc. Langhorn’s sacrifice, including Congressman Nick LaLota, Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, Suffolk County Legislator Greg Doroski and Riverhead Town Supervisor Jerry Halpin. Rev. Cynthia Liggon of the Riverhead First Baptist Church led the crowd in prayer.

The playing of taps filled the solemn silence of Section 23 of the national cemetery. Pfc. Langhorn’s family also received a presidential memorial certificate. Attendees witnessed two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conduct a flyover during the ceremony.

“Garfield’s last words, when asked, why did you it do it — ‘someone’s got to care’,” said Mr. Dahlen. “Today, that someone is all of us here.”

Pfc. Langhorn is the only Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipient in Suffolk County. His legacy lives on throughout Riverhead Town through multiple tributes, including a bronze bust at Riverhead Town Hall, a dedicated post office, memorials at the Pulaski Street School library and a Veterans Wall of Honor at Riverhead High School named in his memory. Riverhead Town designated the second Friday in October as “Pfc. Garfield M. Langhorn Day” in 2022.

View photos from the emotional reinterment ceremony below, all photos taken by Ana Borruto.

