Riverhead marshes to be treated for mosquito larvae

A marsh located in Riverhead that serves as a good example of mosquito habitat. (Credit: Amanda Olsen)

Don’t be alarmed if you see a low-flying helicopter over Riverhead this week.

Suffolk County’s Department of Public Works’ Division of Vector Control plans to treat parts of several Riverhead marshes to control mosquito larvae July 8 to 10, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshes at Indian Island, Crescent Duck Farm, Millar Farm, Union Avenue, Pier Avenue and Overlook in Aquebogue will be treated. Aquebogue Farm is being rechecked and may have to be treated, too.

If the forecasted rainy weather prevents completion of the work, it will continue on the next suitable day.

The products used are registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and are applied in accordance with the required state and federal permits.

Human exposure from this operation is unlikely, and the products involved have no significant human toxicity, officials said.