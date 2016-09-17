Pedestrian walking on Route 58 struck by passing vehicle

A 59-year-old man was struck by a car while walking in the travel portion of westbound Route 58 just east of Harrison Avenue Friday evening.

Patrick Padden, who police said has no known address, was transported to Stony Brook hospital with serious injuries following the 8 p.m. crash. An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The driver of the vehicle, Francis Zebrowski, 89, of Aquebogue, is not expected to face criminal charges in the incident. The 1997 Buick Lesabre was impounded, however, for a safety check.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

Comments

comments