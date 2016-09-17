Cops: Riverside woman leads police on chase, escapes custody at PBMC

A Riverside woman driving stolen vehicles led police on a daring chase from Southampton Town into Riverhead, causing multiple accidents along the way, and escaped custody at Peconic Bay Medical Center following her initial arrest Saturday afternoon, according to New York State police.

Rasheeda Brown, 30, stole her second vehicle, a Toyota Camry, while still wearing handcuffs stemming from her initial arrest, according to state police Captain Bill Hulse.

“She was very crafty,” he said.

The Camry she stole collided with a Jeep Wrangler that was trailing a SeaDoo jet ski on Route 58 in front of the Home Depot shopping center. The jet ski ended up in the roadway and the front end of the Camry was smashed in and on the opposite side of the road.

Police closed Route 58 in both directions from Mill Road to Osborn Avenue as well as the Pulaski Street entrance to Route 58.

The incident began about 11:51 a.m. when Southampton police received a call of a suspicious vehicle on Old Quogue Road, Capt. Hulse said. Police initiated a pursuit and Ms. Brown, who was driving a stolen car, led police from Route 104 to Sunrise Highway, up to Route 111 and onto Long Island Expressway, Capt. Hulse said.

At some point she caused an accident with another vehicle in the parking lot of Home Depot in Riverhead and police narrowed in to stop her. Her vehicle hit a trooper vehicle and she then fled on foot before finally being taken into custody, Capt. Hulse said.

She was released to Southampton police. After complaining of chest pains, she was taken to PBMC and arrested on charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs, possession of a stolen vehicle, and slew of vehicle and traffic violations.

As she was being treated at PBMC, she managed to leave the hospital without supervision from police, while still in handcuffs, Capt. Hulse said.

She then stole a vehicle from in front of T.J. Maxx and left the scene, prompting a multi-agency search of the area, Capt. Hulse said. About 30-45 minutes later, her vehicle was spotted again and a short pursuit started before she crashed again, this time into the Jeep Wrangler towing a jet ski.

She fled the vehicle and attempted to enter the passenger side of the Jeep, all still while wearing handcuffs, Capt. Hulse said.

“She was finally taken into custody and adequately restrained,” he said. “There are now appropriately delegated members of multiple agencies that are now making sure she’s not going to leave again.”

Capt. Hulse said Ms. Brown was still complaining of chest pains following the second arrest shortly after 2 p.m.

No other injuries were reported in the ordeal, although one trooper had minor scratches on his hand, Capt. Hulse said.

Route 58 was reopened to traffic about 3:50 p.m.

Ms. Brown has several prior arrests, according to previous reports and online court records. She has a court appearance Oct. 6 stemming from a felony grand larceny charge after an Aug. 28, 2015 arrest by Suffolk County police.

She was arrested in May by Southampton police on a drug charge after she allegedly tried to conceal a crack pipe in her hand. She a felony charge of tampering with physical evidence as well as resisting arrest charge, a misdemeanor.

She was arrested in April 2015 by Southampton police after allegedly trying to smuggle five cans of beer out of a Riverside gas station convenience store.

[email protected]

Photo caption: A SeaDoo jet ski was on a trailer that got struck by a stolen vehicle. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

