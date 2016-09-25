Riverhead Blotter: Pilot reports seeing unmanned aircraft above Calverton

A Federal Aviation Administration operations manager told police that a pilot spotted a drone over Calverton last Tuesday afternoon near Calverton Court.

An FAA spokesman said the pilot of an A660 reported seeing an unmanned aircraft system operating at an altitude of 13,500 feet about 3:15 p.m. near Riverhead. The FAA notified Riverhead police.

The pilot did not have to take evasive action, the FAA spokesman said.

It’s unclear whether the aircraft was part of Luminati Aerospace, which operates at Enterprise Park at Calverton.

Police did not release additional information on the incident.

• Zain Shaikh, 23, of Mastic was charged with third-degree rape Friday on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead.

Under state law, third-degree rape, often called statutory rape, occurs when a person age 21 or over has sex with someone under 17 who is not a spouse. It is a class E felony punishable by up to four years in jail.

Police redacted the age of the victim in this case.

• Israel Antonetty, 45, address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Monday at Target on Route 58, police said.

He is accused of stealing a GPS, a camera and film, and an earpiece, according to police, who put the value of the stolen items at $518.

• Someone entered a Roanoke Avenue home through a side door and stole $7,000 in cash, according to police. The occupant of the house said he’d left for work at 8 a.m. and came home at 3:30 p.m. to find the front door unlocked and open and $7,000 missing, police said.

• A Riverhead man told police last Tuesday morning that he was scammed out of $4,000. Additional information was not available.

• A wallet containing an ID and $200 cash was reported stolen from a 2004 Nissan on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead last Tuesday, according to police.

• Susan Hartmann, age and address unavailable, was charged at police headquarters last Wednesday morning with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, according to police.

• Vincent O’Dowd, 40, of Calverton was charged with petit larceny following his arrest last Thursday afternoon at Target on Route 58. Additional information was not available.

• David Lotito, 48, of Wading River was charged with driving while intoxicated about 3 a.m. Saturday on West Main Street.

• Kristopher Kugler, 29, of Rocky Point was charged with aggravated DWI following an accident Saturday night on Route 58. He also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license, according to police.

• Someone broke the glass front door at Lucky Wines and Liquors on West Main Street Sunday morning, according to police, who said the damage was estimated at about $700.

• Two storage sheds were reported stolen Friday night from a foreclosed property on Osborn Avenue in Riverhead. The value of the sheds was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments