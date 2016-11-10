Cops: Man stole True Religion jeans in Riverhead; reward offered

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who stole jeans from True Religion at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

The suspect entered the store July 5 and stole four pairs of jeans, police said.

He is described as a black male wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, socks and sandals, officials said.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police said all calls will be kept confidential.

Photo credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

