Cops: Patchogue man charged with stealing cigarettes in Wading River

A Patchogue man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing cigarette cartons from Wading River Smoke Shop last month, according to a Riverhead Town police press release.

John Miller, 41, reportedly stole several cartons of cigarettes valuing $452 from the Route 25A store on Sept. 6, police said.

The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Riverhead Police Department COPE unit and tips received from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, which offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information about the suspect.

Mr. Miller was charged with petit larceny and held at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility, officials said.

