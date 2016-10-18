East End Congressman Lee Zeldin and former Southampton Town Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst will discuss environmental issues at Tuesday night’s First Congressional District candidate forum in Riverhead.

The New York League of Conservation Voters Education Fund (NYLCVEF) is hosting the event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Suffolk County Community College Culinary Arts and Hospitality Center.

Panelists include Citizens Campaign for the Environment executive director Adrienne Esposito; Defend H20 president Kevin McAllister; and Save the Sound outreach coordinator Louise Harrison.

A series of questions will be asked by the panel followed by audience questions.

Mr. Zeldin (R-Shirley) is up for re-election for the first time in November, when he will be challenged by Ms. Throne-Holst.

According to their campaign websites, Mr. Zeldin has touted his record on safeguarding the environment, including Plum Island and Long Island Sound, and Ms. Throne-Holst said she’ll fight against climate change and global warming threats.

