Cops: Calverton man scammed out of $11K through phone call

A Calverton resident reported being scammed out of nearly $11,000 earlier this month by someone pretending to be a computer technician, according to a Riverhead Town police report.

The man told police Monday that he was contacted by phone Oct. 7 and told he had been identified as having computer issues and that the problem could be resolved.

The victim then gave his computer’s IP address to the man on the line to initiate the service, but that ended up exposing his personal bank account numbers.

The victim’s accounts were used to buy $1,994 worth of MoneyGrams at Walmart, and a $9,000 withdrawal from his bank account was also made, police said.

Comments

comments