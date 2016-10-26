No injuries reported in Flanders apartment fire

A garage converted into a two-bedroom apartment on Flanders Road caught fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Flanders Fire Department Chief J.J. Lennon.

“The building was fully confined by fire,” Chief Lennon said at the scene.

Flanders firefighters were on scene about five minutes after the call at 2:50 p.m., Chief Lennon said, and the fire was quickly contained. No people were inside the garage when the fire broke out, he added.

The Riverhead Fire Department and Southampton Town police assisted at the scene.

Traffic was closed on Flanders Road between Oak Avenue and Woodroad Trail as fire crews responded to the fire. The Southampton Town fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Photo caption: Firefighters on scene at the house on Flanders Road Wednesday. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

