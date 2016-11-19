Cops: Man beaten, robbed in Riverhead parking lot

A 46-year-old man reported being beaten and robbed in Riverhead around 11 p.m. Friday, according to a police press release.

The victim was walking in the Office Max parking lot near Tanger Outlets when three men attacked him, Riverhead police said.

The suspects struck his legs, punched him in the face and kicked him several times after he fell to the ground, officials said.

They also stole his cell phone and $50 cash, officials said.

The suspects are described as white males with thin builds between the ages of 20 to 25 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police Department at 631-727-4500.

