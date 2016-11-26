Cops: Riverhead man charged with stabbing wife

A Riverhead man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly stabbed his wife at their Segal Avenue home, Riverhead police said.

Police responded to the domestic assault report around 8:30 a.m. Saturday and the victim said she was stabbed multiple times, officials said.

Police didn’t identify the suspect, who reportedly suffered a “self-inflicted wound,” officials said.

The woman was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment and released, police said.

The man was taken to Stony Brook Hospital for emergency surgery and his injuries don’t appear to be life threatening at this time, officials said.

Police didn’t disclose the suspect’s charges. No other information was immediately available.

