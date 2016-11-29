State Police seek clues into whereabouts of 1986 double murder suspect

For nearly three decades a Southampton man has eluded apprehension in connection with a gruesome double murder.



Now, New York State Police are hoping for a new lead into the whereabouts of William Peter Fischer, a fugitive in the 1986 murder of his 19-year-old son, Billy, and his friend Nancy Hyer, who was 21. Troopers from the Riverside barracks issued a “Cold Case Tuesday” press release to remind the public of the unsolved murder.

Investigator Mike Stephens of the Riverside barracks said no new development triggered the release. The public information office in Albany tries to issue a release on a cold case in each Troop every other month, he said.

“When Troop L [Long Island] came up, this was the oldest we have, which is what sparked the interest to do this Cold Case release,” he said. “Nothing major has sparked our interest. We just don’t want the public to forget about this case.”

Mr. Fischer was last seen on Jan. 17, 1987, the same day a warrant had been issued to search his Southampton home. One month later, a Grand Jury indicted Mr. Fischer on two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his son and Ms. Hyer.

Their bodies were found on Dec. 21, 1986 in the trunk of Ms. Hyer’s car, which was discovered near the Southampton Elks Club on County Road 39.

Billy had been shot 18 times and Ms. Hyer was stabbed twice, according to police. Mr. Fischer’s abandoned car was found at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Feb. 27, 1987.

Police said they believe Mr. Fischer invited his son to his Southampton home on Little Neck Road on Dec. 10, 1986, and that Billy, who suffered from cystic fibrosis, had asked his father for money to cover mounting medical costs.

Billy had asked Ms. Hyer to come to his father’s house the following day, and officials believe that’s when Mr. Fischer murdered them, then put the bodies in the back of Ms. Hyers’ car and drove it to the Elks Club, according to police.

Blood and fibers matching those of the victims were found in Mr. Fischer’s home, and bullets were found in the walls of the home, police said.

Many people believe Mr. Fischer may have died or left the country since then, but there’s nothing to confirm those theories, Mr. Stephens said. There’s been no documentation of Mr. Fischer’s whereabouts since 1987, he said.

Mr. Fischer, who would now be 72 years old, is described as being 5-foot-11, and weighing between 185 and 200 pounds, according to police.

He has blue eyes and salt and pepper hair, according to police.

Anyone with information on Mr. Fischer’s whereabouts is asked to call State Police at 631-756-3300.

Photo caption: Possible age progression photos of William Peter Fischer. (Credit: State Police)

