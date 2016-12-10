Riverhead Blotter: Multiple thefts reported at local stores

Jamie Mendez, 33, address not disclosed, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child last Tuesday afternoon at Riverhead High School, officials said. Police notified Child Protective Services, the report states. Police declined to provide any additional information about the investigation.

• Randy Smith, age and address not disclosed, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on West Main Street in Riverhead around 9:45 p.m. Friday, police said.

• John Tricarico, age and address not disclosed, was arrested Saturday night and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in Riverhead, police said.

• Maryann Walsh, 43, Cutchogue was arrested Friday and charged with petit larceny at K-Mart in Riverhead, police said.

• Kiana Jordan, age and address not disclosed, was arrested last Thursday afternoon and charged with petit larceny at Taco Bell in Riverhead, police said.

• Katy Marienfeld, 30, Riverhead was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with petit larceny at Target in Riverehead, police said.

• Messiah Jefferson, 22, Riverhead was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with petit larceny at Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th in Riverhead, police said.

• Oleg Romanyuk, age and address not disclosed, was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with petit larceny at Home Goods in Riverhead, police said.

• Scrap metal was reported stolen last Tuesday at the Empire gas station on Main Road in Aquebogue, police said.

• A Calverton resident reported he was the victim of identity theft last Tuesday, police said. The fraudulent credit card charges total nearly $4,260, officials said.

• More than $1,600 in cash was reported stolen from a safe at McDonald’s on Route 25A in Wading River last Thursday morning, police said.

• Graffiti was found on the shed at Henry Pfeiffer Community Center on Grumman Boulevard last Thursday in Calverton, officials said.

• A no-smoking sign was removed and a screen was cut at Riverhead CAP on East Main Street in Riverhead last Wednesday morning, police said.

• Nearly $475 worth of men’s underwear was reported stolen at Calvin Klein in Riverhead, officials said.

• About $700 worth of merchandise was reported stolen at UGG Australia in Riverhead, police said.

• Property damage and about $360 worth of items were reported stolen from a home on Main Road in Aquebogue, officials said.

• A woman reportedly stole a 12-pack of Heineken beer at Speedway Gas in Riverhead, police said.

• Police responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on West Main Street in Riverhead and found two people were in a dispute over a TV remote control Sunday around 8 p.m., officials said. The matter was eventually settled, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments