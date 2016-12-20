Girls Basketball: SWR takes 24-0 lead, thumps Hampton Bays

This could turn out to be one special season for the Shoreham-Wading River girls basketball team.

The Wildcats have sprinted out to an impressive 4-1 record, which was culminated by a 64-21 win over Hampton Bays in the Suffolk County League VI opener for both teams in Shoreham Tuesday.



Senior Mackenzie Zajac scored 13 of her 15 points in the opening quarter as the Wildcats raced to a 24-0 advantage by the end of the period. By then, Shoreham’s press had rattled the Baymen (1-3, 0-1) into 15 of their 32 total turnovers and established the pace and personality of the game.

Maria Smith (seven points) put in a rebound 54 seconds after the opening tip-off to give the Wildcats (4-1, 1-0) a 2-0 lead to stay.

Maddy Bottari came off the bench to score 10 points for Shoreham as Mikayla Dwyer and Hayden Lachenmeyer added six points apiece.

Mackenzie Tyler sank a layup with 6:42 remaining in the second quarter to finally break the ice for Hampton Bays.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 38-2 at the half and to 50-8 at the end of three quarters.

Rebecca Heaney tied Tyler for a team-high five points.

Shoreham will play a league game at Southampton Thursday before hosting Port Jefferson in a non-league encounter at home on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

