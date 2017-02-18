Cops: Driver hits police car in Riverhead, charged with aggravated DWI

An unlicensed Riverhead woman was arrested on a drunken driving charge Saturday after her vehicle hit an officer’s car, according to a police press release.

Police pulled over 29-year-old Ashley Marcus for a traffic stop around 4:20 p.m. at Riverhead Commons on East Main Street, the report states.

Ms. Marcus then put her vehicle in reverse and hit the police car, officials said.

Both vehicles sustained minor damage, police said. No injuries were reported.

Ms. Marcus was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle without a court ordered interlock device, police said.

The vehicle owner’s, Stacey Hudson, age and address undisclosed, was issued a summons for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Photo credit: Riverhead Town Police Department

