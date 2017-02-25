Riverhead Blotter: Multiple cars broken into on Middle Road, Gregory Place

Police received multiple reports last week of car break-ins on Middle Road in Calverton and Mill Road and Gregory Place in Riverhead, according to Riverhead Town police reports.

Police said six cars were reportedly broken into on Mill Road last Friday. Cash amounts ranging from $3 to $40 were reported stolen from four unlocked cars, police said. Windows were smashed in the other two vehicles and nothing was reported missing, officials said.

Last Tuesday, windows of three cars parked on Gregory Place were reportedly smashed and change was stolen from inside those vehicles, police said. Several cars parked on Middle Road were also reportedly broken into last Wednesday, officials said.

• An unlicensed driver gave a false name to police after officers charged him with stealing steaks from Stop & Shop in Riverhead last Sunday, according to a Riverhead Town police report.

Richard Gallo reportedly stole six skirt steaks valued at $109, officials said. Police pulled him over for several vehicle infractions after a loss prevention employee reported that suspect was driving a gray Chevrolet pickup truck, officials said.

Mr. Gallo, who was traveling with a female passenger, told police his name was Lee S. Perez, the report states. As officers began processing the suspect with fingerprinting and photos, he reportedly stated to police that he had lied about his name, officials said.

He was charged with criminal personation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, police said.

• Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department are seeking help in identifying a suspect who stole two quads in Riverhead last month, officials said.

A gray 2016 Can-Am ATV valued at $10,649 and a yellow 2017 Can-Am ATV valued at $7,699 were reported stolen Jan. 28 from Honda of Riverhead on Pulaski Street, police said.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.

• Spencer Stewart was arrested Sunday on Mill Road and charged with criminal personation, police said. His passenger, Troy Daniels, was also arrested and charged with false personation, officials said.

• Police responded to EPCAL in Calverton shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that motorcycles were on the west runway, the report states.

• Jeffrey Hodge was arrested last Wednesday morning on Peconic Avenue in Riverhead and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Vincent O’Dowd, 40, of Riverhead was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with stealing and damaging goods at a local business, police said. He was charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief, the report states.

• Kadasia Sells, 23, was arrested last Wednesday on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• Vanessa Valadez was arrested Saturday night at the intersection of Elton Street and Northville Turnpike and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• An East Quogue man was arrested last Thursday and charged with stealing merchandise from Kmart in Riverhead last month, police said.

Steven Price, 47, reportedly stole merchandise totaling $400 from the Route 58 department store on Jan. 25, police said. He was charged with petit larceny, officials said.

• Cheryl Hunte, 54, of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday afternoon at Kmart in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• Niles West, 41, of Brooklyn was arrested Friday afternoon at Saks Off Fifth in Riverhead and charged with grand larceny and possession of an anti-security item, police said.

• Charles Scruggs was arrested Monday afternoon at Saks Off Fifth in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• Ella Belcher was arrested last Tuesday at Walmart in Riverhead and charged with larceny, police said

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

