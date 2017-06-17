Riverhead Blotter: Arrests for DWI, assault, drug possession

Jean Edwards was arrested last Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. on Middle Road in Riverhead and charged with second-degree assault, police said.

• Daniel Alexander was arrested Sunday around 1:40 p.m. on Zion Street in Riverhead and charged with obstruction of breathing, officials said.

• Chandra Ellis was arrested Sunday around 10:15 p.m. on Sound Avenue and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Giancarlo Santillo was arrested Friday around 6:40 p.m. on Railroad Avenue in Riverhead and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

• Gina Marino was arrested Saturday around 3:45 p.m. at Walmart in Riverhead and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• Police received a report Friday around 7:15 p.m. that an 11-year-old child was sexually assaulted in Riverhead, officials said. Police declined to provide any additional details.

• Two kayakers were rescued Saturday around 7:30 p.m. from Long Island Sound near Hulse Landing Road in Riverhead by the Wading River Fire Department with assistance from Suffolk County Police Aviation, the report states.

• Police received a report Sunday around 11:30 a.m. that there was an Asian wild boar roaming Forge Road in Calverton, the report states. Police canvassed the area and didn’t locate the animal, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments