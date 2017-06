Shoreham-Wading River’s Class of 2017 celebrated its graduation Saturday at its commencement ceremonies. Rain in the morning forced the ceremony to be delayed two hours, but by the time the graduates found their seats, the skies had cleared leaving plenty of sunshine.

Anthony Peraza, who will attend Cornell University, was valedictorian and Kyle Higgins, who will attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was salutatorian.

See more photos below by Madison Fender:

