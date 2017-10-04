Riverhead police meet with residents at ‘Coffee with a Cop’ talks

Riverhead Town Police Department officers met with residents at local coffee shops Wednesday morning.

Police officers listened to what residents had to say over a cup of coffee from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Wading River Deli, Express Deli & Cafe on Osborn Avenue, McDonald’s on Route 58 and Duffy’s Deli in Jamesport.

The “Coffee with a Cop” event is an international program designed to improve relationships between police officers and the community.

“People came in and asked us different questions about the police department, different events going on in the news, things like that,” said Officer Dan Hogan, who spent his morning at the Wading River Deli.

He said one woman thanked him for the department’s work and said she appreciated Wednesday’s community-oriented conversation.

Mr. Hogan also participated in last year’s event and described the program as beneficial.

Officers Eduardo Nava and Branden Heller met with residents at the Express Deli & Cafe.

Mr. Heller said the conversations were more personal than when officers talk with residents on the street.

“It’s a very comfortable, relaxed atmosphere,” he said.

Photo: Riverhead police officers Eduardo Nava, left, and Branden Heller speak with a resident at Express Deli and Cafe Wednesday morning. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

