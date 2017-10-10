Cops: Moriches man charged with robbing Wading River smoke shop

A Moriches man accused of robbing the Wading River Smoke & Vapor Shop was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge, according to a Riverhead Town police press release.

Jesse Schold, 27, robbed the smoke shop on Route 25A in Wading River on Sept. 17, police said. Mr. Schold reportedly displayed a knife and demanded money during the robbery, officials said.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, police said.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Photo: Jesse Schold. (Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department)

