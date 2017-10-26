Boys Cross Country: Krause takes second in division

The Shoreham-Wading River High School boys cross-country team is seeing a different Joe Krause this season. The fun-loving Krause has attacked his junior season, training hard and taking the sport more seriously.

“I finally found my motivation,” he said.

What is the source of that motivation?

“I don’t think I’m going to have the smarts to get into college [on academics] alone, so I guess I got to run,” he said.

Krause, who was Shoreham’s No. 3 runner last year, has turned himself into the team’s top runner. Coach Bob Szymanski couldn’t help but notice the improvement. “He’s better than in the past,” said Szymanski.

How much has Krause improved?

“I would say 90 percent because last year, he even admitted to me … he said, ‘I goofed off last year,’ ” said Szymanski.

Krause was all business Thursday in the boys championship race in the Section XI Division Championships at Sunken Meadow State Park. He turned in his best time on the 3.1-mile course, finishing second in Division III in 17 minutes, 26.69 seconds. (Miller Place sophomore Tom Cirrito was first in 17:00.77). Shoreham sophomore Adam Zelin came in fourth in 18:01.97.

“It was great,” said Krause, who believes his previous best time at Sunken Meadow was 17:43. “I pr’d by a lot. I think I could definitely go faster. It was a fun race.”

Szymanski said, “He’s starting to mature.”

In Division II, Riverhead junior Ryan Carrick clocked 17:35.31, bringing him third place behind Walt Whitman senior Aiden Smyth (16:51.00) and Eastport-South Manor freshman Michael Silveri (17:24.83).

Photo caption: The lead pack early in the boys championship race at Sunken Meadow State Park on Thursday. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

