Update: Missing Riverhead woman found unharmed

Update: Police said Janice Miles was located unharmed.

Riverhead police are seeking the public’s help to locate a community member who was last seen Friday.

Police said Janice Miles, 57, was last seen Friday at around 4 p.m. at her home on Grove Street. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt that said Riverhead on it, red sweatpants, white sneakers and a black winter coat. She was also carrying a yellow-gold purse and black backpack, according to police.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call town police at 631-727-4500 ex. 312.

