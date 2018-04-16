Flanders home damaged by fire; no injuries reported

A Flanders home under construction on Royal Avenue was damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the Flanders Fire Department.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Chief Scott Lambeck said.

A neighbor called 911 at 8:45 p.m. and Chief Lambeck said he found a first floor bathroom fully engulfed along with a connecting laundry room when he arrived on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Southampton Town fire marshal, he said.

The fire was mostly contained to the bathroom because the door was closed, but it did extend up through the second floor a bit, Chief Lambeck said.

“It was a very good stop,” he said of his firefighters’ response.

Firefighters needed 800 feet of hose to reach the nearest fire hydrant. The Riverhead Fire Department also responded to assist along with Southampton Town police and members of the Flanders and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance. PSEG Long Island was also on scene to deal with electrical outages.

About 30 firefighters total assisted in the response to prevent the home from being destroyed.

Top photo caption: The fire was mostly contained to one room in the Royal Avenue home. Photo credit: Taylor K. Vecsey

