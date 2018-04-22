Riverhead Little League celebrates 66th opening day

Under clear skies and sunshine Saturday morning, the Riverhead Little League hosted its opening day, officially kicking off its 66th season.

Players from tee ball through the majors for both softball and baseball marched during the parade of teams at Stotzky Park in Riverhead.

Awards were presented to Leo Torre and Scott Wicklund for the dedication and commitment to Riverhead Little League.

The Little League had great success last year with both its baseball and softball teams. The baseball all-star team reached the District 36 championship game. The softball team in the 10-11-year-old division competed at the New York State Little League Softball Tournament.

