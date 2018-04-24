Another stabbing reported in Riverhead; victim refuses to cooperate

Police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing on Zion Street in Riverhead Monday night, the second stabbing incident in town in as many evenings.

Officers responding to reports of possible gunfire and a stabbing at 63 Zion Street found a 22-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest shortly before 10 p.m. They found no evidence of shots fired.

The victim, who was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, refused to cooperate in the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500 Ext 312. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.

The Zion Street home has been in the news for past drug-related activity and arrests.

An unrelated stabbing incident on West Main Street Sunday night led to the arrest of two teens.

Comments

comments