Baseball: Rocky Point tops SWR in Game 2 to win county title

In their first 21 innings of playoff action, the Shoreham-Wading River baseball team allowed just one run. The Wildcats, the No. 1 seed in the Class A playoffs, won all three of those games to advance into the best-of-three county finals for a second consecutive year.

All that stellar pitching finally met its match in nearby Rocky Point. Needing a win Tuesday afternoon to keep its season alive, the Wildcats fell behind early and couldn’t catch up as the No. 2 Eagles won 7-3 at Rocky Point High School, clinching their program’s first county title.

The Wildcats (18-5) allowed 17 runs in the two county championship losses to Rocky Point — the first consecutive defeats for Shoreham all season. They never led in either game.

Rocky Point, after sweeping the series against Shoreham, advances to the Class A Long Island championship against Wantagh Saturday at St. Joseph’s College. That game is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Ryan Mullahey started on the mound for the Wildcats and battled control issues, issuing six walks. Rob Milopsky struck out six for Rocky Point and earned the win.

The Eagles (20-5) led 3-0 after two innings and 5-1 after five. The Wildcats struck for back-to-back home runs in the sixth by pinch hitter Mike Smith and Mason Kelly to slice the deficit to 5-3. But the Eagles got two runs back in the bottom of the inning for the final score.

Photo caption: Shoreham-Wading River pitcher Ryan Mullahey took the loss in Game 2. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

