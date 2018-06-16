Riverhead Blotter: Man arrested for criminal mischief

Riverhead Town Police arrested a 21-year-old man for criminal mischief last Thursday.

Malik Banks of Riverhead was involved in a meeting with staff at Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch regarding his discipline around 11:40 a.m., officials said. When the meeting ended Mr. Banks reportedly became angry and started throwing tables, one of which broke a flat screen television hanging on the wall.

He was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief.

• A 37-year-old man was arrested for trespassing in Riverhead last Tuesday.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious person on Osborn Avenue around 3:25 a.m. and when they arrived found Jermaine Crosby of Riverhead rummaging through the complainant’s car, officials said.

He was arrested for third-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, trespass, a violation, and was found to have an outstanding warrant. He was held for morning arraignment.

• Police arrested Robert Wilson at police headquarters for misdemeanor resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, a violation, around 9:40 a.m. Monday, officials said.

• Delhmus Thomas was charged with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt on Roanoke Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.

• Police charged Mary Ginty and John Lang with multiple counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, near Maximus Health and Fitness on East Main Street around 12:10 a.m. Friday, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments