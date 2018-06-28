Cops: Woman arrested in connection to a robbery at Costco

A 26-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a robbery at Costco Wholesale in Riverhead, according to Riverhead Town Police.

On Jan. 9, a woman reported that her purse had been stolen from her vehicle while she was returning a shopping cart. Police said a female suspect fled the scene in a green Honda sedan that was occupied by two other people at that time.

During the course of an investigation by Riverhead police, the victim’s credit card was used at several locations throughout Suffolk County, according to a police press release.

One of the suspects, Allyson A. Cunningham, is now charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree in relation to incident, police said.

The identities of the two other suspects are still unknown.

