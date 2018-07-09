Police seek help locating missing man in Riverhead

Riverhead police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing person.

Kary Felton, 58, has been reported missing from an Aid to the Developmentally Disabled residence on Roanoke Avenue. He was last seen at 1 p.m. Friday, and has not returned to the residence.

Mr. Felton is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds with a goatee and bald head. He was last seen wearing jeans and has scars on his neck and arms.

Anyone who comes in contact with Mr. Felton is asked to contact the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500 ext. 312.

