Two separate accidents snarled traffic on Friday afternoon

Two separate car accidents involving eight vehicles caused the Riverhead Fire Department and Riverhead Town Police to jump into action Friday afternoon.

The two calls were received roughly 20 minutes apart causing officials to divided their resources as they rushed to aid possible victims and clear the roadways.

The first three-vehicle accident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Street and Raynor Ave., send multiple people to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threating injuries, according to officials on the scene. The crash was cleared by 4 p.m.

The second crash involved five vehicles and happened at the intersection of Sound Ave. and Edwards Ave. around 3:50 p.m. According to Riverhead police, a westbound car struck the car in front of it and kept going, hitting three more cars in the eastbound lane.

The accident closed portions of the intersection at Sound Ave. and caused congestion on Edwards near Route 25. Traffic was also slowed eastbound of Route 25 and west of Edwards. No injuries were reported and no charges were filed, according to officials at the scene.

Top photo caption: The scene at Pulaski Street on Friday afternoon. (Grant Parpan photo)

