Cops: Man arrested for burglary after breaking into Riverhead gas station

Police arrested a 35-year-old man who threw a concrete block through a window of the Mobil gas station on East Main Street to steal 10 packs of Newport cigarettes.

Troopers from the New York State Police were on routine patrol just past 3:30 a.m. when they heard an audible alarm at the gas station at 415 E. Main St. The troopers pulled into the parking lot to investigate and spotted a man fleeing the scene, according to Riverhead Town police.

Troopers followed the suspect and notified Riverhead police to assist. Officers set up a perimeter and the suspect, Willie Frazier of Vahalla, N.Y., was found hiding in nearby bushes, police said. Officers recovered the stolen items as well nearby.

Riverhead detectives responded to investigate and Mr. Frazier was arrested on one count of third-degree burglary, a felony. He was arraigned and transported to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility to be held, police said.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Comments

comments