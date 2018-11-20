Police seek help locating larceny suspects



Riverhead Police are seeking the public’s help to identify larceny suspects.

Police said three women (pictured above) entered the Walmart on Old Country Road around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 and took about $2,000 in assorted merchandise without paying. They were seen leaving the area in a tan/light brown Chevy Malibu four-door sedan, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500 ext. 332. All calls will remain confidential.

Photo caption: Police are looking to identify the woman pictured. (Riverhead Police Department photo)

