Twelve SWR student-athletes sign with colleges

At a recent signing ceremony, 12 Shoreham-Wading River seniors were honored for their commitment to continue their athletic careers in college next year.

The students represented sports such as baseball, soccer, lacrosse and track.

Students wore the apparel of their chosen school while posing for photos in the high school library.

The full list of students and their college follows:

Nicolette Constant | University of Vermont, soccer

Mason Kelly | Furman University, baseball

Emma Kirkpatrick | SUNY Oneonta, soccer

Francesca Lily | Hamilton College, soccer

Melissa Marchese | University of Hartford, softball

Katlynn McGivney | Hamilton College, softball

Jake Meeker | Pace University, lacrosse

Isabella Meli, Binghamton University, lacrosse

Joy Papagianopoulos | Queens College, softball

Alexandra Smith | Wagner College, cross country/track

Everett Wehr | Penn State Altoona, baseball

Tyler Widercrantz | St. Anselm College, baseball

Photo caption: (Sitting from left, Nicolette, Isabella, Emma, Francesca, Joy and Katlynn. (Standing, from left): Melissa, Jake, Tyler, Mason, Everett and Alexandra. (Courtesy SWR School District)

