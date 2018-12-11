Twelve SWR student-athletes sign with colleges

At a recent signing ceremony, 12 Shoreham-Wading River seniors were honored for their commitment to continue their athletic careers in college next year.
The students represented sports such as baseball, soccer, lacrosse and track.
Students wore the apparel of their chosen school while posing for photos in the high school library.
The full list of students and their college follows:
Nicolette Constant | University of Vermont, soccer
Mason Kelly | Furman University, baseball
Emma Kirkpatrick | SUNY Oneonta, soccer
Francesca Lily | Hamilton College, soccer
Melissa Marchese | University of Hartford, softball
Katlynn McGivney | Hamilton College, softball
Jake Meeker | Pace University, lacrosse
Isabella Meli, Binghamton University, lacrosse
Joy Papagianopoulos | Queens College, softball
Alexandra Smith | Wagner College, cross country/track
Everett Wehr | Penn State Altoona, baseball
Tyler Widercrantz | St. Anselm College, baseball
Photo caption: (Sitting from left, Nicolette, Isabella, Emma, Francesca, Joy and Katlynn. (Standing, from left): Melissa, Jake, Tyler, Mason, Everett and Alexandra. (Courtesy SWR School District)